Iran's Consul General celebrated the 47th National Day in Hyderabad. Ambassador Mohammad Fathali highlighted Iran's regional influence, scientific progress, addressed recent protests as 'hybrid warfare,' and noted ongoing Chabahar Port talks with India.

Hamid Ahmadieh, Iran's Consul General, celebrated the 47th National Day of the Islamic Republic of Iran at the Trident Hotel in Hyderabad on Sunday. The event featured the playing of the national anthems of Iran and India. Several Consuls General from other countries stationed in Hyderabad were also in attendance to mark the occasion.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Iran a strong and influential country': Ambassador Fathali

Ahead of the event, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, earlier stated that despite pressure from its adversaries, Iran remains a strong and influential power in the region. He noted that Iran's advances in cutting-edge fields such as nanotechnology, biotechnology, and stem cell science have positioned it as a regional leader in scientific output. The Ambassador reaffirmed that Iran is a robust and influential nation in Asia. "... This year, the Islamic Republic of Iran commemorates the 47th anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution. Today, despite all the pressure imposed by its adversaries, Iran is a strong and influential country in the region. Progress in advanced technologies, including nanotechnology, biotechnology, stem cell science, information technology, and artificial intelligence and knowledge-based industries, has positioned Iran as one of the leading countries in the region in scientific production..." Fathali told reporters.

Ambassador addresses 'hybrid warfare' and protests

In its interaction with ANI, the Iranian Ambassador commented on the protests against the current regime that followed the rial's record-low plunge against the U.S. dollar in late December 2025. He stated that the current situation in Iran is normal and alleged that the country faced "hybrid warfare". The Ambassador further asserted that the government should heed the demands of the people. "The current situation in Iran is normal, and we have unfortunately faced a hybrid war, and after that the relevant organisation in our country controlled and managed it, and we believe that we should listen to the protesters and their demands, and we should find a good solution for their demands," said Fathali.

Chabahar Port negotiations with India ongoing

Discussing the status of the Chabahar Port, the Iranian Ambassador noted that negotiations are ongoing with multiple countries, particularly India. "About the port of Chabahar, we have negotiations with so many countries, particularly with the Indian side. We have a good relationship with the Indian side. I hope that we boost and strengthen our relationship with India..." added Fathali. (ANI)