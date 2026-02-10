Former Babri litigant Iqbal Ansari supported UP CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks about 'opportunists' remembering Ram in crisis. Yogi also warned against rebuilding the Babri Masjid, drawing sharp criticism from the Samajwadi Party.

Former litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi vs Babri Masjid case, Iqbal Ansari, on Tuesday backed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remarks targeting what he described as "opportunists" who remember Lord Ram only during times of crisis.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Supporting the Chief Minister's comments, Ansari said Yogi Adityanath had made a correct observation. "The Chief Minister has given a correct statement. He said that when people are in a crisis, they remember God. If people had remembered God, the crisis would not have come... Today, in this time of crisis, if people engage in politics based on religion, caste, or creed, then before doing so, people should remember God, and then all the facilities will be provided to them," Ansari said.

What CM Yogi Adityanath Said

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Some opportunists remember Lord Ram when they face crises and forget Him later. So, Lord Ram has also forgotten them. They will not succeed now. They will never go forward now," he said.

He also asserted that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt and warned those "who are dreaming of it" to abide by the law of the land. Addressing a gathering in Barabanki, CM Yogi said, "Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say Judgement Day (Qayamat ka din) will never come. Don't live for the Judgement Day. Learn to live by the rules in India. Abide by the law of the land. Otherwise, if someone breaks the rules, the path will lead them straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to heaven by breaking laws, their dream would never materialise."

Samajwadi Party Hits Back

Yogi Adityanath's remarks have drawn backlash from the Samajwadi Party, with its Chief, Akhilesh Yadav, stating that "BJP turns communal" when they fear losing power. Taking a jibe at Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav also urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to not use words like 'Qayamat' given his opposition to Urdu. "Ask him not to use Urdu words like 'Qayamat'. A CM who was against Urdu is now uttering words like 'Qayamat'. Use some other words. When CM is cornered, BJP weakens; they fear losing power, and they turn communal. The more the fear, the more communal they are," he said.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad said the Bharatiya Janata Party's "ideology will not work," backing his statement with his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Faizabad constituency, of which Ayodhya is also a part. "Those who fired bullets are today building a temple. Their ideology won't work in this country. People of Ayodhya made Awadhesh Prasad victorious and gave a message that BJP's ideology and mindset won't work in this country anymore," he said.