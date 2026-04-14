AITC's Abhishek Banerjee condemned the arrest of I-PAC's Vinesh Chandel ahead of WB polls, calling it intimidation and a blow to a level playing field. He accused the BJP of misusing agencies and questioned the state of India's democracy.

All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee raised concerns over the arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC), just days ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections, calling it a blow to the principle of a level playing field and alleging misuse of institutions to intimidate the Opposition.

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In a post on X on Monday, Banerjee said the arrest of Chandel, "barely 10 days before the State Assembly elections," was "alarming" and emphasised democratic fairness. On X, Banerjee wrote, "The arrest of Vinesh Chandel, co-founder of I-PAC, barely 10 days before the Bengal elections, is not just alarming- It shakes the very idea of a level playing field. At a time when WB should be moving toward free and fair elections, this kind of action sends a chilling message: If you work with the opposition, you could be next. That's not democracy- that's intimidation!" he wrote.

Allegations of Double Standards

He further alleged double standards in the handling of cases involving political figures and organisations, claiming that individuals facing serious allegations were protected after switching political sides, while others were targeted at politically convenient moments. "What makes it even harder to ignore is the double standard. Those facing serious corruption allegations seem to find protection the moment they switch sides, while others are swiftly targeted at politically convenient moments. People are not blind to this anymore," Banerjee added.

Concerns Over India's Democracy

He also raised concerns about the state of India's democracy, questioning the independence of institutions and the freedom of citizens to engage without fear. "India has always taken pride in its democracy- loud, messy but free. But today, many are beginning to ask: are we still that country? This is bigger than one arrest. It is about whether our institutions remain independent and whether every citizen, no matter their political belief, can participate without fear. Because once fear replaces freedom, democracy becomes just a word," he added.

Challenge to BJP Leadership

Issuing a sharp political statement, Banerjee further said, "To Amit Shah and the BJP's power structure- Be in Bengal on the 4th and 5th of May. Come with Gyanesh Kumar and every agency you deploy. Bengal will not be bullied, will not be silenced and will not bow. This is a land that answers pressure with resistance, and it will show you exactly what that means."

Details of the Arrest and Investigation

According to officials, the Enforcement Directorate has arrested one of the directors of I-PAC, Vinesh Chandel, in connection with an alleged coal pilferage case. On April 2, searches at 11 premises were conducted in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, and Ranchi. The searches were conducted on the office premises of IPAC, the residences of its directors and the offices of some companies linked with IPAC. During the search, various incriminating materials relating to money laundering, domestic and international Hawala were found and seized.

West Bengal Election Context

The searches had earlier triggered a political confrontation between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the matter also reaching the Supreme Court. The polling for West Bengal Assembly elections will take place in two phases on April 23 and 29, with the results set for May 4. The upcoming elections follow the 2021 battle, where the TMC secured a landslide 213 seats. However, the BJP's growth from a minor player to 77 seats in the last cycle has set the stage for the current high-stakes confrontation. (ANI)