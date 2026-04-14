Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai inaugurated the 'Atal Arogya Lab' in Sukma to provide 133 free diagnostic tests at 1,046 government healthcare centres, boosting public healthcare, especially in the remote Naxal-free Bastar region.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday inaugurated the 'Atal Arogya Lab' in the Naxal-free Bastar region at Sukma, marking a significant expansion in public healthcare services in the state.

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The 'Atal Arogya Lab' scheme has emerged as a major initiative aimed at strengthening diagnostic healthcare infrastructure and providing free testing facilities to citizens across Chhattisgarh.

Free Diagnostic Services Expanded

Under the programme, 133 types of diagnostic tests will now be available completely free of cost at 1,046 government healthcare institutions, including District Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHCs) and Primary Health Centres (PHCs).

According to officials, the initiative is designed to improve early detection and treatment of diseases, particularly in remote and underserved regions. Dr M R Kashyap, Senior Surgeon at the District Hospital in Sukma, said the introduction of advanced machines has significantly expanded diagnostic capabilities at the facility. "New machines have arrived; as a result, there is an expansion of testing facilities. New labs have been established, and as a result, 134 different tests are being conducted, providing new information on various diseases," Kashyap told ANI.

Digital Framework for Faster Diagnosis

A key feature of the scheme is its fully digital framework, which aims to reduce delays in healthcare delivery. Patients will no longer need to revisit hospitals to collect reports, as test results will be directly sent to their mobile phones via SMS and WhatsApp. Officials said this step will help speed up diagnosis and enable quicker initiation of treatment.

The government has enlisted HLL Lifecare Limited, an organisation renowned nationwide for its healthcare expertise, to implement the initiative, ensuring the state's diagnostic infrastructure becomes more robust and reliable.

Commitment to Remote Regions

Through this project, the government aims to send a clear message that healthcare services will no longer be confined to urban centres but will reach every village with equal accessibility. The decision to launch this scheme from Sukma, a remote and Naxal-affected district, holds significant symbolic value.

It underscores the government's commitment to prioritising marginalised and underdeveloped regions, integrating them into the mainstream of development. In the future, the 'Atal Arogya Lab' is expected to play a pivotal role in strengthening healthcare and improving the overall standard of living.

A Healthcare Revolution in Chhattisgarh

This initiative marks the beginning of a healthcare revolution in Chhattisgarh, characterised by timely, accessible, and free diagnostic services. Residents of the tribal regions, who stand to benefit significantly, have expressed deep gratitude to Chief Minister Vishnudeo Sai for this noble endeavour. (ANI)