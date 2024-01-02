Investigation launched into viral Indian flag disrespect incident in Tamil Nadu (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    This episode comes in the wake of a similar controversy in October 2023, during the Pakistan versus Afghanistan World Cup match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium. At that time, a police official from Greater Chennai police prevented cricket fans from carrying the Indian flag into the stadium, sparking public outrage.

    In a disturbing incident from Tamil Nadu captured in a viral video, an individual, depicted wearing a cap in the footage, is seen snatching an Indian flag from a traveler and discarding it into a nearby garbage bin. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police swiftly responded to the viral clip, initiating an immediate investigation into the matter.

    This episode comes in the wake of a similar controversy in October 2023, during the Pakistan versus Afghanistan World Cup match at Chennai's MA Chidambaram stadium. At that time, a police official from Greater Chennai police prevented cricket fans from carrying the Indian flag into the stadium, sparking public outrage.

    The video in question portrays a sub-inspector attached to the Greater Chennai police, seizing two Indian flags from fans at the stadium's entrance and discarding them into a trash bin. Following objections, the officer retrieved the flags from the bin and placed them in a police van.

    The incident triggered a political outcry, with BJP state chief K Annamalai condemning the DMK government for the incident and demanding action against the officer involved. Annamalai alleged that such actions by the ruling party suggested a reluctance towards integrating Tamil Nadu with the nation.

