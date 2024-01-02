Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Foggy conditions stall 26 trains in Delhi; IMD forecasts colder spell in central India

    On Tuesday, the foggy weather in the national capital led to delay of as many as 26 arriving trains, a notice issued by the Indian Railways said. However, the weather department forecasted relatively clearer skies and shallow fog for the capital city in the coming week.

    Foggy conditions stall 26 trains in Delhi; IMD forecasts colder spell in central India AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 9:55 AM IST

    Cold weather is set to persist over several regions in North India for the next few days, gradually diminishing thereafter, as reported by the weather department. Along with these conditions, dense to very dense fog is expected to continue across northwest and East India over the next three days, with a gradual decrease in intensity. In specific parts of Punjab, the dense fog may prevail until January 5.

    According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's forecast for the upcoming week indicates a maximum temperature of 19 degrees Celsius on January 7, while the minimum is expected to hover around 9 degrees Celsius on both January 2 and January 6.

    Lord Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj chosen for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    On Tuesday, the foggy weather in the national capital led to delay of as many as 26 arriving trains, a notice issued by the Indian Railways said. However, the weather department forecasted relatively clearer skies and shallow fog for the capital city in the coming week.

    Heading towards central India, the IMD foresees a drop in night temperatures during January 5-11, resulting in cold wave conditions. Temperatures during the day time are anticipated to be below average, especially in areas of Madhya Pradesh, parts of Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh.

    Additionally, the IMD's predictions include expectations of light to moderate rainfall in specific regions of south Tamil Nadu, south Kerala, and Lakshadweep over the next 3-4 days. Furthermore, light isolated rainfall is also probable over Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh from January 2-5, according to the weather department's assessment.

    South Korea's Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stabbed during public appearance (WATCH)

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 9:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Kerala: Holiday declared for educational institutions within Thrissur taluk tomorrow over PM Modi's visit anr

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Thrissur on January 3

    Clear one-third of arrears now or we shut outlets: Supplyco warns Kerala government rkn

    Clear one-third of arrears now or we shut outlets: Supplyco warns Kerala government

    We have lost our masjid Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks in Hyderabad rally draw BJP's ire

    'We have lost our masjid...' Asaduddin Owaisi's remarks in Hyderabad rally draw BJP's ire

    Lord Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj chosen for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha ceremony AJR

    Lord Ram idol by Karnataka sculptor Arun Yogiraj chosen for Ayodhya's Pran Pratishtha ceremony

    Recent Stories

    Japan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 24; over 100 tremors since initial quake

    Japan Earthquake: Death toll rises to 24; over 100 tremors since initial quake

    cricket David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH) osf

    David Warner appeals for return of his missing baggy green cap ahead of final Test at the SCG (WATCH)

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar alleges political conspiracy by BJP leaders despite CBI probe withdrawal

    Kerala: Holiday declared for educational institutions within Thrissur taluk tomorrow over PM Modi's visit anr

    PM Modi's Kerala visit: Holiday declared for educational institutions in Thrissur on January 3

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over' RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande on seeing Sushant Singh Rajput's death picture, 'Left numb, knew it was over'

    Recent Videos

    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Residents and devotees thank PM Modi for bringing 'Ram Rajya' to Ayodhya (WATCH)

    PM Modi has brought Ram Rajya to Ayodhya: Residents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH) vkp

    Kannada activists stage protest urging inclusion of Kannada in signboards across Bengaluru (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    When Santa Claus visited the elderly in Bengaluru, Salem and Mysuru (WATCH)

    Video Icon