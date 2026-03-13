On 'Youm-e-Quds', thousands protested in Budgam and Leh, showing solidarity with Palestine and Iran. Rallies condemned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israel strike, with similar protests held in Iran and Lucknow, India.

Thousands of people gathered in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Leh, Ladakh, on the occasion of 'Youm-e-Quds' on Friday and participated in a large protest march expressing solidarity with the people of Palestine and Iran.

A large congregation assembled at Markazi Imambara Budgam, following which people took out a peaceful rally and marched towards Main Chowk Budgam. Simultaneously, in Leh, Ladakh, thousands joined a similar demonstration to protest the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in Israeli and US strikes on February 28. Participants said the rally was organised to mark Youm-e-Quds, reiterating their support for Palestine and Iran and condemning actions against the leadership of the Islamic world.

Global Solidarity and Historical Context

Furthermore, thousands of people also gathered in Tehran, Iran, on 'Youm-e-Quds' and held a protest march over the death of Khamenei.

According to Al Jazeera, Al-Quds Day is an annual international day to express support for Palestine and oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories. Large rallies are held, usually beginning after the communal Friday prayers. Iran's first supreme leader, Ruhollah Khomeini, established Quds Day in 1979 shortly after the Iranian Revolution to show solidarity with Palestinians and reject Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem. It has since become a symbol of resistance, as per Al Jazeera.

Lucknow Protest and Call for Action

Earlier in the day, a protest was held at the Bara Imambara in Lucknow on Friday, where people gathered after Jumma prayers. The protest was led by Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi, who criticised the United States and called for stronger condemnation of its actions over the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Speaking to ANI, Kalbe Jawad Naqvi said, "...Iran is totally defenceless; America is dropping bombs on it and attacking the public. This is a matter of great shame that our country is not condemning it. Our country has adopted such a bad attitude towards Iran, and Iranians are showing mercy towards us. They have given permission to India to bring its oil ships... America should be stopped from attacking. Otherwise, the whole world should boycott America and Israel."

He further said that India should take a stronger stand internationally and support Iran.

Escalating Regional Conflict

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks across multiple Arab countries as the conflict now entered its seventh day. (ANI)