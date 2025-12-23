BJP's Shahzad Poonawalla highlights internal conflict within Congress, citing MP Imran Masood's preference for Priyanka Gandhi over Rahul Gandhi. Poonawalla asserts that Rahul has lost support from the public, allies, and his own party members.

BJP Alleges 'Internal Turmoil' in Congress

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla on Tuesday claimed there is internal turmoil in the Congress, citing Imran Masood's statement that he lacks faith in Rahul Gandhi and advocated Priyanka Gandhi as the Prime Minister candidate. He said that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha has lost support from the public, party members, and Congress headquarters.

While addressing a press conference, Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Congress MP Imran Masood clearly said that he has no faith in Rahul Gandhi anymore. 'Rahul hatao Priyanka Gandhi laao'. Now he wants to work towards making Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister. Robert Vadra himself has endorsed this. This means Rahul Gandhi has not just lost the public vote; his allies rejected him, and now there seems to be a problem in Janpath also. Rahul Gandhi neither has 'janmat', nor 'sangat', nor support from 'Janpath'."

Poonawalla Cites Suspension of Odisha Leader

Poonawalla said that the suspension of Odisha Congress leader Mohd Moquim over his statement shows Rahul Gandhi has lost confidence within his party. "A few days ago, Mohd Moquim, an Odisha Congress leader, also said that Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge should be removed from their leadership positions and Priyanka Gandhi should replace them. He was immediately suspended from the party. It cannot be clearer that no one has confidence in Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Imran Masood's Praise for Priyanka Gandhi

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Imran Masood said that if Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were appointed Prime Minister, she would respond as strongly as her grandmother and former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He was defending her remarks on rising violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to ANI, Imran Masood said, "... Is Priyanka Gandhi the Prime Minister? Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate like Indira Gandhi. She is Priyanka Gandhi. She has "Gandhi" added to her name. She is the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, who inflicted so much damage on Pakistan that those wounds still haven't healed. Make her the Prime Minister and see how she will retaliate. You won't dare to do that." (ANI)