    'In July 2024...' FM Sitharaman's full Budget assertion for Viksit Bharat in election year goes viral (WATCH)

    Interim Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman declared that, post the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Narendra Modi government plans to deliver the full budget in July. The statement has garnered widespread attention

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's full Budget in July 2024 assertion goes viral (WATCH)
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 12:48 PM IST

    The one statement that caught the attention of many inside and outside the Parliament when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was delivering her Interim Budget was the one where she emphatically declared that the Narendra Modi government would deliver the full budget in July after winning the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Clips of her remarks are doing the rounds on social media. Even her cabinet colleagues have been sharing the video.

    While speaking on Amrit Kaal as Kartavya Kaal, Sitharaman said: "Every challenge of the pre-2014 era was overcome through economic management and governance. In the full Budget in July, the government will present a detailed roadmap for our pursuit of Viksit Bharat."

    In her address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman articulated, "Our youthful nation is filled with lofty aspirations, taking pride in its current achievements and harboring hope and confidence for a luminous future. We anticipate that the government, propelled by its remarkable initiatives, will once again receive a resounding mandate from the people."

    The Modi government remains steadfast in its commitment to "all-round, all-pervasive, all-inclusive development," Sitharaman said, asserting that the central government is diligently working towards transforming India into a developed nation by 2024.

    "I am hopeful that our government, through its remarkable efforts, will garner strong support from the people once again," she said.

    She noted that the benefits of development are reaching the populace on a significant scale, instilling a renewed sense of purpose in the country. In the second term under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the government has redoubled its efforts to advance its agenda, she said.

    Sitharaman emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing the needs and aspirations of the poor, women, youth, and farmers (Anna Data). Their welfare stands as the highest priority, and the government provides robust support to ensure their empowerment and well-being, ultimately driving the nation forward, the minister said.

    Sitharaman underscored the government's dedication to social justice as an effective and necessary governance model. The saturation approach, covering all eligible individuals, is identified as a true and comprehensive achievement of social justice, she said, adding that this approach embodies secularism in action, reduces corruption, and prevents nepotism.

    The Finance Minister highlights the importance of transparency and assurance in delivering benefits to all eligible individuals, regardless of their social standing. The government aims to provide equal access to opportunities, addressing systemic inequalities that have persisted in society. The focus is on outcomes rather than mere outlays, aiming for socioeconomic transformation.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 12:58 PM IST
