INSV Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's traditionally built stitched sailing vessel, began its maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat. The historic expedition aims to revive India's ancient maritime heritage and strengthen ties with Oman.

As the first light of dawn touched her sails, INSV Kaundinya continued its significant maritime journey, reviving India's ancient seafaring traditions. The vessel set forth on the open seas, marking a milestone in the country's naval and exploratory endeavours. This voyage underscores India's enduring connection to the oceans and highlights ongoing efforts to train and inspire the next generation of sailors and explorers.

Earlier on December 29, Indian Naval Sailing Vessel Kaundinya, the Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel, began its maiden overseas voyage from Porbandar, Gujarat, to Muscat, Sultanate of Oman. This historic expedition marks a major milestone in India's efforts to revive, understand, and celebrate its ancient maritime heritage through a living ocean voyage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Historic Expedition Flagged Off

The vessel was formally flagged off by Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, in the august presence of His Excellency Issa Saleh Al Shibani, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to India, along with senior officers of the Indian Navy and distinguished guests.

PM Modi Praises the Endeavour

Praising the expedition, PM Modi said, "Wonderful to see that INSV Kaundinya is embarking on her maiden voyage from Porbandar to Muscat, Oman. Built using the ancient Indian stitched-ship technique, this ship highlights India's rich maritime traditions. I congratulate the designers, artisans, shipbuilders and the Indian Navy for their dedicated efforts in bringing this unique vessel to life. My best wishes to the crew for a safe and memorable journey, as they retrace our historic links with the Gulf region and beyond."

Construction and Legacy

INSV Kaundinya has been constructed using traditional stitched shipbuilding techniques, employing natural materials and methods that date back several centuries. Inspired by historical sources and iconographic evidence, the vessel represents India's rich legacy of indigenous shipbuilding, seamanship, and oceanic navigation.

Strengthening India-Oman Ties

The voyage retraces ancient maritime routes that once connected the western coast of India with Oman, facilitating trade, cultural exchange and sustained civilisational interactions across the Indian Ocean. The expedition is expected to significantly enhance bilateral relations between India and Oman by reinforcing shared maritime heritage and strengthening cultural and people-to-people ties.

The arrival of INSV Kaundinya in Muscat will serve as a powerful symbol of the enduring bonds of friendship, mutual trust, and respect that have linked the two maritime nations for centuries. The voyage also highlights the deep historical connections between Gujarat and Oman, reflecting a legacy of cooperation that continues to the present day.

A Testament to Maritime Diplomacy

Through this expedition, the Indian Navy underscores its commitment to maritime diplomacy, heritage preservation and regional cooperation. INSV Kaundinya's voyage stands as a testament to India's civilisational maritime outlook and its role as a responsible and culturally rooted maritime nation in the Indian Ocean Region. (ANI)