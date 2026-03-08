Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy called any insult to President Droupadi Murmu an affront to the Constitution. He stated the President's office is above politics and disrespecting it sets a troubling precedent for democratic institutions.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday said that insulting the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is nothing short of an affront to the Constitution itself, stating that the office of the President symbolises the sovereignty, unity and dignity of the Republic and stands above all political considerations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'An Affront to the Constitution'

In a post on X, Kumaraswamy said any discourtesy shown to the nation's highest constitutional authority undermines the very spirit of democratic institutions and sets a deeply troubling precedent.

"Insulting the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu avaru, is nothing short of an affront to the Constitution itself. The office of the President symbolises the sovereignty, unity and dignity of our Republic, and it stands above all political considerations," Kumaraswamy posted.

'Uphold Dignity of Institutions'

He emphasized that differences in political ideology can never justify disregard for constitutional offices that command universal respect across the country.

"Any discourtesy shown to the nation's highest constitutional authority undermines the very spirit of democratic institutions and sets a deeply troubling precedent. Differences in political ideology can never justify disregard for constitutional offices that command universal respect across the country," he said.

Kumaraswamy stressed that in a mature democracy, it is the responsibility of every government, irrespective of party affiliation, to uphold the dignity of institutions that safeguard the constitutional framework.

"In a mature democracy, it is the responsibility of every government irrespective of party affiliation to uphold the dignity of institutions that safeguard our constitutional framework. The honour of the President's office must remain inviolable and beyond the realm of partisan politics," he added.

Remarks Amid Political Controversy

The remarks come amid a major political controversy that erupted after President Murmu expressed disappointment over the arrangements at the 9th International Santal Conference in Darjeeling, West Bengal, questioning the choice of venue and noting the absence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (ANI)