Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a new Water Distribution Station in Ahmedabad's Ghatlodiya ward. Built for Rs 55.31 crore, it has a 250 lakh-litre capacity to ensure adequate water supply for residents in the Ghatlodiya TP-2 area.

Project Details and Capacity

A new Water Distribution Station has been constructed at a cost of Rs 55.31 crore in the Ghatlodiya Ward, located in the North-West Zone of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad, a release said. The station has an underground tank and pump house with a capacity of 250 lakh litres and an overhead tank with a capacity of 25 lakh litres.

Beneficiary Areas

With this facility, residents of the entire Ghatlodiya TP-2 area, including the stretch from Ghatlodiya Bridge to Pavapuri Crossroads, Laxmangarh Crossroads, Sattadhar Crossroads up to Bhuyangdev Crossroads, as well as Ghatlodiya Gamtal(village site or village settlement area), Karmachari Nagar, CP Nagar, Arjun Tower and Sanskrut Flats, will receive adequate water supply, it added.

Dignitaries in Attendance

On this occasion, Mayor Pratibha Jain, MLA, Hasmukh Patel, Deputy Mayor, Jatin Patel, Standing Committee Chairman, Devang Dani, other AMC office-bearers, AMC Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, senior officials, and residents of the Ghatlodiya area were present. (ANI)