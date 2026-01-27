Inspired by PM Modi, Tripura Governor Indra Sena Reddy Nallu delivered his maiden Republic Day speech in Bengali. The Telugu-native's gesture was praised by CM Manik Saha and the public as a symbol of respect and cultural integration.

The Governor of Tripura, Indra Sena Reddy Nallu, delivered his maiden Republic Day address entirely in Bengali on Monday, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Governor's gesture at the 77th Republic Day State-level ceremony held at the Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala resonated deeply with the cultural sentiments of the people, witnessing an unprecedented and warm departure from convention, according to an official release.

A Symbolic Gesture of Respect and Integration

The Governor, whose mother tongue is Telugu, addressed the gathering of dignitaries, civil service officers, security personnel, students, and the general public in fluent Bengali. Observers described the initiative as more than a linguistic choice, considering it a meaningful symbol of respect, inclusivity and cultural integration.

Drawing Inspiration from PM Modi

The Governor said that he drew inspiration from the Prime Minister and learnt the language for the address. "After getting inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I learnt the local language & delivered the speech in Bengali," he said.

Widespread Acclaim and Appreciation

Eyewitnesses at the event described a palpable wave of surprise and delight that swept through the gathering. Senior state officials, including the Chief Minister, Manik Saha, his cabinet ministers, and top-ranking civil service officers, were notably astonished and visibly impressed by the Governor's command and delivery in the local language. Their reaction underscored the significance of the gesture, moving beyond formal protocol to genuine appreciation.

Public Connects with Vernacular Address

The release noted that the heartiest response, however, came from the public and student sections. For many, hearing the constitutional head of the state address them in their own vernacular was a moment of great pride and connection. It was perceived as a bridge between the Raj Bhavan and the common citizen, fostering a sense of inclusivity and cultural recognition. Spontaneous applause and appreciation from the crowd highlighted the emotional impact of the act.

CM Manik Saha Highlights Cultural Significance

Following the ceremony, Chief Minister Manik Saha formally congratulated Governor Nallu for his initiative. In his remarks, the Chief Minister emphasised how this gesture honours the linguistic heritage of Tripura, where Bengali is the official language and spoken by the vast majority. It is seen as a step that strengthens the state's unity and cultural fabric. (ANI)