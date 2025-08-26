Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissioned INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri in Visakhapatnam, highlighting India’s maritime strength and self-reliance. He praised the Navy’s readiness and called the indigenously built warships symbols of national pride.

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India is fully capable of safeguarding its maritime boundaries and is prepared to respond swiftly and decisively under any circumstances. He was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of two indigenously built multi-mission stealth frigates, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam. "I express my heartfelt appreciation to all those who, with complete dedication, are engaged in the service of the nation. I extend my congratulations and best wishes to the officers of the Indian Navy, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Limited, and to all my fellow countrymen. Today, I see this as a picture of India's dreams coming true, as well as a testimony to our vision and commitment," the Defence Minister said. Highlighting the choice of Visakhapatnam for the commissioning, Singh stated, "If there was one city chosen in the entire country to set a new idea in motion on such a global occasion, it was Visakhapatnam. Whenever someone aspires to do something big and transformative in life, they choose places that are strategically and culturally strong -- and that is why Visakhapatnam was chosen."



The Defence Minister emphasised India's maritime strength, he said, "India is fully capable of safeguarding its maritime boundaries and is prepared to respond swiftly and decisively under any circumstances. Friends, with the commissioning of these two warships, the Indian Navy has been further strengthened as a true Blue Water Navy."

Singh said the Indian Navy is now equipped not only to secure coastal areas but also to operate in the farthest reaches of the Indian Ocean. "We are now equipped not only to secure our coastal areas but also to operate in the farthest reaches of the Indian Ocean -- whether it is combating piracy, tackling smuggling and illegal activities, countering maritime terrorism, or providing relief in the aftermath of natural disasters. With their advanced features and multi-role capabilities, our warships will enable swift and effective action in every situation," he said.



Defence Minister further hailed the commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri as a significant milestone in India's journey towards self-reliance.

"The commissioning of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri is a visual depiction of our dream of a self-reliant India coming true. It is also proof of our vision and commitment. I congratulate the Indian Navy on this occasion...," he added. He elaborated on the symbolism of the ships' names, stating, “Udaygiri, which symbolises the rising sun, reminds us that every new morning brings fresh energy, new challenges, and new opportunities. On the other hand, the name Himgiri, which represents the steadfast and immovable power of the Himalayas, reminds us that even amidst the waves of the ocean, the Indian Navy stands firm like the mighty Himalayas.” The Defence Minister noted that INS Tamal was the last foreign-made ship ordered by India, marking the commissioning of these fully indigenous warships as a decisive step towards self-reliance.



"These warships have been built entirely in India. Their weapons and sensor packages make them the invincible guardians of our seas. I have been informed that several advanced capabilities have also been integrated into these warships. They are equipped with long-range strike weapons, supersonic surface-to-surface missiles, rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, combat management systems, and fire-control systems... all state-of-the-art and indispensable technologies," he added. Singh expressed confidence in their operational impact, saying, "I am confident that these two warships will prove to be game-changers in undertaking some of the most complex and high-risk operations at sea. Friends, these ships will not only strengthen India's security architecture but also enhance our ability to carry out humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions with greater strength. I believe that their commissioning is also a step towards reinforcing our Neighbourhood First policy and our vision of SAGAR - Security and Growth for All in the Region."

He concluded by describing the commissioning as a historic moment, saying, “In the same way, today we are establishing a new milestone here in this region. The journey of INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri, which begins today from Visakhapatnam, is not just an ordinary journey. It is the journey of India's pride and progress.”