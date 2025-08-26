Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has never believed in aggressive expansionism, but asserted that the country knows how to respond when its security is threatened.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said India has never believed in aggressive expansionism, but asserted that the country knows how to respond when its security is threatened. Speaking at the commissioning ceremony of two multi-mission stealth frigates, Udaygiri and Himgiri, in Visakhapatnam, Singh underlined the importance of strengthening maritime preparedness amid evolving regional challenges. "Our objective is not power projection. India has never believed in aggressive expansionism. The whole world knows that we have never attacked any country first, nor have we ever tried to provoke anyone. But this does not mean that we will ever back down. When our security is threatened, we know how to give an appropriate response," the Defence Minister said.

Highlighting India's strategic location, Singh said the maritime domain directly affects the country's economic development.

"If we look at the western region of India, from the Arabian Sea to the Middle East and the Eastern Africa seaboard, we can observe a wide range of naval activities. Our energy requirements -- oil and natural gas -- depend to a large extent on the security of this region. Therefore, the role of the Navy is not limited to patrolling the seas alone, but it also serves as a major pillar of our national economic security," he said.

He added that similar challenges exist in the eastern flank, where “the power play unfolding in the Indian Ocean repeatedly reminds us to stay alert.”

Citing Operation Sindoor, Singh praised the Navy for showcasing its rapid deployment capability. "During Operation Sindoor, our armed forces showed the whole world how we can act when the need arises. The Indian Navy's planning and execution for the quick deployment of warships was highly effective during that operation," he said.