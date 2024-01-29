Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Krishna Janmabhoomi dispute: Supreme Court extends stay on Allahabad HC order for Shahi Idgah land survey

    The bench, led by Justice Sanjeev Khanna, adjourned the case while hearing petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision to transfer all pending suits related to the Krishna Janambhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute from the Mathura Court to itself.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 2:49 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Monday (January 29) extended the stay on the Allahabad High Court order appointing a Commission for the Shahi Eidgah Mosque in connection with Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute until April 2024. The interim stay on the appointment of a court commissioner to inspect the mosque premises has been extended until the next date of hearing.

    The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the execution of the Allahabad High Court order on the Shahi Idgah survey in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case on January 16. The Allahabad High Court had transferred all suits related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute to itself in May 2023.

    Several separate petitions have been filed in lower courts in Mathura. The petitions have sought removal of the Shahi Idgah Masjid from the 13.37-acre complex it shares with the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

    The petitioners moved the top court against Allahabad HC move and argued that the high court transferred all suits to itself, even though no transfer applications were filed for all those petitions.

    This development adds a significant chapter to the ongoing legal saga surrounding the disputed site in Mathura, as various stakeholders continue to advocate their positions in the pursuit of resolution and justice. The Supreme Court's decision to extend the stay reflects the complexity and sensitivity of the issues involved, underscoring the need for careful deliberation in the legal proceedings.

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 2:49 PM IST
