The Indian Navy's research vessel, INS Sagardhwani, has departed Port Klang, Malaysia, after a successful engagement with the Royal Malaysian Navy. The visit included a series of professional and scientific interactions between the two sides.

The Indian Navy's oceanographic research vessel, INS Sagardhwani, departed Port Klang, Malaysia, on Friday (May 15), after concluding a successful engagement with the Royal Malaysian Navy.

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According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the port call enabled productive interactions between the two sides through a series of professional and scientific interactions.

Professional and Scientific Exchange

According to the Ministry of Defence, personnel from both sides shared insights on modern hydrographic practices, marine environmental research, and emerging advancements in oceanographic technologies.

As part of the programme, a delegation from the Hydrographic Department of the Royal Malaysian Navy visited the ship, who were familiarised with onboard oceanographic systems.

A Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) between the specialist officers also focused on data-centric maintenance approaches, trend assessment methods, navigation safety tools, and technology-enabled decision-support mechanisms.

During the stay, the Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani called on the High Commissioner of India to Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur. Discussions centred on the ship's ongoing oceanographic mission and deeper scientific cooperation.

The deployment highlights the deepening maritime relationship between India and Malaysia while reaffirming the shared commitment of both Navies towards regional engagement, knowledge sharing, and closer professional ties. (ANI)

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