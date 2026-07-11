The Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute (MGLI) in Ahmedabad trained over 7,211 people in 123 programmes over the last three years. These programmes cover subjects like labour laws, industrial relations, workplace safety, and human resource management.

The Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute (MGLI) organised around 123 training programmes over the last three years, benefiting more than 7,211 trainees from government departments, public and private industries, labour organisations, and other institutions across the state. These programmes cover subjects such as labour laws, industrial relations, workplace safety, industrial safety, human resource management, and environmental management, helping strengthen workers' skills and capacity across the state.

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About the Institute

This Institute is located in the Gurukul area of Ahmedabad and has been functioning as an autonomous institution under the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department of the Government of Gujarat since September 15, 1979. It aims to provide labour-related training to workers, employees, officers, and other stakeholders in both the organised and unorganised sectors, conducts labour-related research, and offers professional academic programmes.

Training and Development Initiatives

MGLI Institute organises more than 40 training programmes every year. These programmes cover subjects such as labour laws, industrial relations, social dialogue, labour welfare, workplace safety, industrial safety, quality of work life, and evolving labour laws. Specialised training programmes are also organised to meet the specific requirements of various government departments, public sector undertakings, private industries, and labour organisations.

Research and Industrial Harmony

In addition to training, the Institute undertakes various research studies related to labour and labour welfare, the findings of which assist the State Government in policy formulation and decision-making. To promote harmonious industrial relations across the state, the Institute also organises tripartite conferences, national and international seminars, workshops, and special discussion sessions.

Architectural Excellence and Modern Facilities

MGLI building was designed by the renowned Indian architect Shri Balkrishna Vithaldas (B. V.) Doshi. Its architectural excellence and functional design give it a distinctive identity. Spread across a campus of approximately 12,000 square metres, the Institute offers modern facilities including a fully air-conditioned auditorium with a seating capacity of 170, a seminar hall with a seating capacity of 80, smart classrooms, a computer laboratory, a guest house, an open-air theatre, and a well-equipped library with a collection of more than 22,000 books.

Academic and Professional Programmes

For the past two decades, the Institute has also been successfully conducting various postgraduate and professional programmes. These include M.A. (HR and Labour Relations), M.A. (Psychology), Post Graduate Diploma in Labour Law and Practice, Post Diploma in Industrial Safety, Post Diploma in Industrial Environmental Technology and Management, Advanced Diploma in Industrial Relations and Labour Codes, and various certificate courses. These programmes provide young students and working professionals with opportunities to acquire specialised knowledge and professional skills in the labour and industrial sectors.

National and International Collaboration

To further strengthen national and international collaboration in the labour sector, the Institute has recently signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Dattopant Thengadi National Board for Workers Education and Development and the International Labour Organisation (ILO). These collaborations have opened new avenues for training, academic programmes, and knowledge exchange in line with international standards.

A Leading Institution in the Labour Sector

Under the leadership of Labour, Skill Development and Employment Minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya and Minister of State Kantibhai Amrutiya, the Mahatma Gandhi Labour Institute continues to strengthen worker training, research, and skill development across the state. With modern infrastructure, experienced experts, and quality training programmes, the Institute has emerged as one of the state's leading and trusted institutions in the labour sector.

(ANI)