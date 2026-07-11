A fire broke out in a stationary school bus in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The bus, equipped with a CNG kit, was brought in for maintenance. No casualties were reported, and the fire was brought under control. The cause is yet to be ascertained.

A fire broke out in a school bus that had been brought in for maintenance in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Saturday morning, officials said. No casualties were reported in the incident.

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Fire Department Responds to Blaze

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Kumar said the Fire Department received information about the blaze at around 9:26 am, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"On July 11, at approximately 9:26 am, a report was received of a fire in a school bus. Two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene," Kumar said.

He said the bus was stationary at the time of the incident and was equipped with a CNG kit.

"Upon arrival, I found a stationary school bus, which had been brought in for maintenance, engulfed in flames. The vehicle was equipped with a CNG kit," he said.

Fire Controlled, Cause Under Investigation

The fire was brought under control within 15 to 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. (ANI)