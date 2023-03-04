Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Influenza A subtype causing high fever, cough; ICMR suggests a list of Dos, Don'ts

    Several parts of India have been reporting a high number of influenza cases in the last two months with prolonged illness and lingering cough. ICMR has suggested a slew of measures including regular washing of hands and spitting in public to keep people safe from the viral infection.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 4, 2023, 7:47 PM IST

    The influenza A subtype H3N2 virus has been determined to be the main cause of the increasing number of instances of high temperature and cough being recorded throughout the nation by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). According to the leading health study organisation, the influenza strain H3N2 causes more hospitalisations than other influenza subtypes. The increase in flu cases has alarmed the public after two years of fighting the COVID epidemic.

    Typically, the signs include a temperature and a persistent cough. Many patients have been reporting of prolonged symptoms in recent instances. The ICMR has also offered a list of dos and don'ts that people should abide by in order to prevent exposure to the virus.

    The Dos include using soap and water to cleanse your hands. Wear masks, stay away from congested areas, cover your mouth and nose when you breathe or sneeze, drink plenty of fluids, don't contact your eyes or nostrils, and take paracetamol for fever and body aches if you experience symptoms.

    The Don’ts include shaking hands or using other contact greetings, spitting in public, taking antibiotics or other medicines without consulting a doctor, eating together sitting close to others.

    The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold, and nausea across the country. The association has also asked doctors to prescribe only symptomatic treatment and not antibiotics.

     It stated that seasonal illness would last five to seven days. According to the IMA's Standing Council for Anti-Microbial Resistance, the congestion can last up to three weeks but the temperature disappears after three days.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2023, 7:47 PM IST
