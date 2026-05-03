MP CM Mohan Yadav laid the foundation for the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor, calling it a project that will infuse new energy into the state's economy. The ₹2,360 crore project aims to create 6 lakh new jobs and make Indore a growth hub.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor will "infuse new energy" into the state's economy and transform Indore into a "Central Growth Hub".

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The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the first phase of the project in Nainod village, Indore. The corridor is part of the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region plan.

On the occasion, farmers who provided land for the project submitted consent letters.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said, "The Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor will infuse new energy into the state's economy. This corridor will transform Indore into a Central Growth Hub... Today, in the village of Nainod in Indore, the foundation stone was laid for the first phase of the important project of the Ujjain-Indore Metropolitan Region, the "Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor." On this occasion, the farmers who provided the land submitted consent letters. Farmers play a major role in the construction of the corridor, with 60% of the developed land being allocated to them. They will receive four times the compensation for land acquisition. Through this project, costing a total of ₹2,360 crore, 6 lakh new jobs will be created, and the lives of farmers in 17 villages will be transformed." इंदौर-पीथमपुर इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर से प्रदेश की अर्थव्यवस्था को मिलेगी नई ऊर्जा। यह कॉरिडोर इंदौर को सेंट्रल ग्रोथ हब बनाएगा... आज इंदौर के ग्राम नैनोद में उज्जैन-इंदौर मेट्रोपॉलिटन क्षेत्र की महत्वपूर्ण परियोजना "इंदौर-पीथमपुर इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर" के प्रथम चरण का भूमिपूजन किया। इस… pic.twitter.com/VvFruHdbUN — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) May 3, 2026

CM Yadav said that expanding production activities by promoting industries and boosting exports are the top priorities of the state. He emphasised that the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor marks a new chapter in Madhya Pradesh's progress and will be a milestone in building a "New Madhya Pradesh." He praised the farmers of the Malwa region for their remarkable contribution to development, saying that development is a continuous process.

A Gateway to New Opportunities

Addressing the gathering at village Nainod in Indore district, the Chief Minister described the corridor as a gateway to new opportunities, aspirations, and possibilities.

He said it would accelerate development in the Indore-Pithampur industrial region and the entire Malwa area, while also contributing significantly to the overall growth of the Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan Area.

He laid the foundation of the first phase works of the Indore-Pithampur Economic Corridor of the Rs. 2360 crore project of Indore-Ujjain Metropolitan Area.

Project Highlights and Farmer Participation

According to the CMO, the corridor will provide connectivity, logistics, and infrastructure to industries, reducing production costs.

In the first phase, focus will be on strengthening roads, transport, and industrial infrastructure.

This will generate employment opportunities, benefit local youth, and strengthen the economy.

It will also make Madhya Pradesh an attractive destination for national and international investment and establish the region as a major industrial hub.

The project, approximately 20 km long, will connect Indore's commercial strength with Pithampur's industrial capacity, reducing logistics costs and accelerating market access. It is expected to generate over 500,000 direct and 100,000 indirect jobs.

A historic decision has been taken to return 60% of developed land to farmers, making them active partners in development.

The Chief Minister highlighted that farmers have contributed significantly by providing their ancestral land. About ₹650 crore worth of developed plots have been allocated to them.

He reiterated that the government is committed to farmers' welfare and will ensure fourfold compensation.

He also assured procurement of all wheat produced by farmers, targeting 100 lakh million metric tons in the current season, and announced efforts to provide daytime electricity for irrigation.

He added that improved roads from the corridor will also aid management during the Simhastha 2028 event, benefiting the pilgrims.

Farmers and local representatives welcomed the Chief Minister's decision to return 60% developed land and provide fourfold compensation. They presented him with a symbolic plough and an image of Lord Balaram as a mark of gratitude. Farmers also submitted consent letters for land allocation and received allotment letters for developed plots.

State-wide Infrastructure Push

The Chief Minister informed that work is progressing rapidly on six greenfield expressways spanning 1,700 km.

Six major expressways and 48 new industrial parks are being developed.

Five greenfield corridors are under construction. Projects like Narmada Pragati Path, Vindhya Expressway, Malwa-Nimar Development Path, Atal Pragati Path, Bundelkhand Development Path, and Madhya Bharat Development Path are underway.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the first phase of this economic corridor will strengthen road, transportation, and industrial infrastructure.

This corridor will create new employment opportunities, benefit local youth, and strengthen the economy.

This corridor will make Madhya Pradesh an attractive destination for national and international investment.

With improved connectivity and modern infrastructure, the region will soon establish itself as a major industrial hub in the country. (ANI)