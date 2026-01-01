Shiv Sena (UBT) termed the Indore water contamination incident 'unfortunate', blaming the local municipality. At least four died and over 1400 were infected. MP CM Mohan Yadav held a review meeting, announcing Rs 2 lakh aid for the deceased.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Slams Indore Municipality, BJP

Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey on Thursday called the Indore water contamination a "very unfortunate" incident after at least four people died, and over 1400 got infected after allegedly consuming contaminated water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area. Speaking to ANI, Dubey said, "It is a very unfortunate incident that claimed the lives of 10 children and left many others hospitalised. It reflects the irresponsible behaviour of the Indore Municipality, and when the media asked questions, their leaders misbehaved with journalists. The BJP must take action against Kailash Vijayvargiya, who misbehaved with the media."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

MP Govt Holds High-Level Meeting

Moreover, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting over Indore's contaminated water issue here on Thursday to review the situation and coordinate relief measures. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, District Collector Shivam Verma and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar were present in the meeting.

Minister Vijayvargiya Details Relief Measures

Addressing the media after the meeting, Minister Vijayvargiya said that he visited the Bhagirathpura locality, met the affected families and assured them that provide all necessary support and assistance. "I am just coming from Bhagirthpura, and patients are continuously arriving from there. From yesterday to the day before, 200 people were admitted. A total of 1400 people were infected, out of which 200 were required to be hospitalised, and the rest of the people were given primary treatment. No patient is serious. Even people undergoing treatment in ICU wards are also out of danger. We are focusing on ensuring that people get good treatment in a timely manner," Vijayvargiya said.

He also emphasised that a revenue officer and a health officer should be present in each hospital where patients affected with this outbreak were undergoing treatment. Additionally, a help desk would be set up to assist people.

The Chief Minister announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people. (ANI)