Madhya Pradesh Police rescued two minor boys in Indore within hours of their kidnapping. Four accused, including two women, who demanded a Rs 15 lakh ransom were arrested. The police posed as family members to trace and nab the culprits.

Police Rescue Minors, Arrest Four in Indore

Madhya Pradesh Police rescued two minor boys abducted from the Palasia area in Indore within a few hours of their disappearance and arrested four accused, including two women, who had plotted the kidnapping, a police officer said on Friday.

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The accused were demanding a ransom of Rs 15 lakh from the parents of the minors. They were abducted from Tirupati Garden under the Palasia police station in the district late Thursday evening.

Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and began prompt investigation into the matter. Additionally, the police also posed as family members and engaged in chat with the kidnappers to trace their location. Later on a raid was conducted at an apartment in the Dutt Nagar area, from where the children were rescued and all four accused were taken into custody.

Police Detail the Operation

In-charge of Palasiya police station, Surendra Singh Raghuvanshi told ANI, "Yesterday at around 8:45 pm, we received information at Palasiya police station that a boy was missing from Tirupati Garden. When we reached the spot, it was found that two boys were missing. Following which, we collected information from residents present there, and CCTV footage was reviewed."

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that a group of men and women were involved in the incident. Meanwhile, the families of the children were receiving calls from certain numbers regarding ransom demands, said the police station incharge.

"A police team was formed and technical evidence was gathered. The kidnappers had demanded around Rs 15 lakh as ransom. During the process, the police began to chat with kidnappers posing as family members and tried to engage in their trap. In the meantime, our team reached the Dutt Nagar area where children were kept. The police team swung into action apprehended all the kidnappers and rescued the children safely," SHO Raghuvanshi said.

Accused Identified, Motive Revealed

A total of four accused, two women and two men were involved in the crime. Among the accused, Vineet (22) and Radhika (19) are siblings, and Tanisha (21) and Lalit (21) are a married couple. All accused are residents of Indore. Lalit and Tanisha own a flat in Dutt Nagar, where the children were kept after being kidnapped, the officer said.

SHO Raghuvanshi further added that during initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they were under debt and took this step to fulfill their future plans and ambitions. All accused are young, and their previous records are also being verified. (ANI)