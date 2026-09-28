NCP MLA Rohit Pawar stated Maharashtra's drought is worse than in 1972. He has demanded immediate financial aid, a complete loan waiver, a halt to debt recovery, and waived electricity bills and school fees for farmers and labourers.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Rohit Pawar on Monday said Maharashtra is facing a severe drought situation this year, which he claimed is worse than the drought of 1972, and demanded immediate assistance for farmers and agricultural labourers.

Pawar Outlines Demands for Farmers and Labourers

While addressing the press on the drought situation in the state, Pawar said the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should immediately provide assistance to farmers, while demanding a halt to debt recovery and a complete loan waiver. He also demanded that electricity bills of farmers be completely waived if no concession is provided, along with a waiver of school fees for students in drought-affected areas.

Pawar sought direct financial assistance for farmers owning livestock, including cows, bulls, sheep and goats.

Confusion over Government's Drought-Relief Policy

He said there was a need for clarity on the government's drought-relief policy, referring to differing statements by CM Fadnavis and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan. "The Chief Minister says we will help immediately, but Minister Girish Mahajan says we will help according to the policy. So what is the policy?" Pawar said.

He said that if the government accepts that the drought situation is worse than in 1972, relief should also be provided accordingly.

Pawar Presents Data on Severe Rainfall Deficit

According to figures presented by Pawar, Maharashtra had received 20 per cent less rainfall overall as of September 27. Rainfall was 40 per cent below normal in June, while July recorded 110 per cent rainfall, which was 10 per cent above normal. August recorded a 51 per cent deficit, while September had a 49 per cent deficit.

"The situation is extremely bad. Compared to 1972, the situation in Maharashtra today, in terms of water, rainfall and the rural economy, the financial situation has become extremely difficult," Pawar said.

Deficits Across Maharashtra Divisions

He said the Nashik division had received 34 per cent less rainfall, while the Pune division recorded a 32 per cent deficit. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati divisions recorded a 34 per cent deficit each, while Nagpur division recorded a 25 per cent deficit. Konkan recorded 9.8 per cent less rainfall.

Financial Toll on Farmers

Pawar said farmers had reported that the actual situation on the ground was worse than the government figures, with rainfall deficits of 34 per cent to 50 per cent in several areas. He said many villages had not received even a drop of rain for two months.

He said farmers had incurred expenditure of around Rs 95,500 crore from their own pockets, while they could have earned around Rs 1.28 lakh crore if they had received good prices for their produce.

Pawar also interacted with farmers from various parts of Maharashtra through video conference as part of the presentation.