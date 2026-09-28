A 30-year-old Nazul land case in Gonda has ended after petitioner Dayanand Mishra filed an affidavit to close proceedings. Mishra also voluntarily vacated the government land he had occupied for three decades, bringing the long-standing dispute to a close.

The 30-year-old Nazul land case that drew attention over contempt proceedings involving Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal has taken a new turn, with petitioner Dayanand Mishra filing an affidavit before the court stating that he will not pursue the matter further and requesting that the proceedings be closed. More significantly, Mishra has voluntarily removed his 30-year-old occupation of the government land.

The case concerns Nazul Plot Nos. 514, 515, 524 and 525 in Gonda, reserved for the Commissioner’s Office and building, and had been pending in court since 1997. Even after a stay order was passed in 2008, legal proceedings over the government land continued. Developments linked to an alleged phone call later led to contempt proceedings in the High Court, where a final decision is still awaited.

Official Intervention and Inquiry

After details of the long-standing government land case came to light, Divisional Commissioner Durga Shakti Nagpal reviewed the matter regularly, had the records and litigation status examined, and directed officials concerned to present the government’s case firmly and pursue effective legal representation to protect the state’s interests. The inquiry also brought to light reports that an unauthorised school was operating on the land, though during an administration inspection no students or teachers were found there.

Resolution and Next Steps

The petitioner/alleged encroacher, Dayanand Mishra, Advocate, resident of Chhawani Sarkar Anandpuri, Civil Lines, Gonda, has now submitted an affidavit seeking closure of the proceedings and has also vacated the site. With the petitioner’s withdrawal from the legal battle and removal of occupation from the disputed land, the administration will now focus on securing the plots and ensuring their use for the designated government purpose.

Durga Shakti Nagpal said, “In line with the vision of the Chief Minister, the protection of government land and its use in the public interest is our highest priority. In this case, pending for nearly 30 years, truth has ultimately prevailed, and the government land has been freed from encroachment. The party concerned has asked the court not to proceed further and has also removed the occupation from the site. The land will now be secured, and its use for the designated government purpose ensured.” (ANI)