Assam Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi said the Nagaon bypoll is crucial to stop the BJP's plan to get a 2/3rds majority for the delimitation bill. The BJP's youth wing, BJYM, has launched an intensive campaign to connect with young voters.

Gaurav Gogoi on Bypoll's Significance

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Monday stated that the Nagaon bypoll is important for several reasons, while alleging that the BJP is trying to change the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to secure a two-thirds majority and pass the proposed delimitation bill. Speaking to the reporters here, Gogoi said, "This election is about democracy. (Given) how the BJP is trying to change the numbers in the Lok Sabha so that they get a two-thirds majority and bring the delimitation bill...every vote is important for them to pass the delimitation bill."

Gogoi further said that the Congress would bring a motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar in the coming days and expressed the party's expectation that the Nagaon MP would vote against the CEC. "In the coming days, we will be bringing a motion against the Chief Election Commissioner. We want the Nagaon MP to vote against the CEC. Therefore, for many reasons, this election is important," he said. Gogoi's remarks came in the context of the Nagaon by-election, with the Congress MP emphasising the significance of the poll for the party and broader political developments in the Lok Sabha.

BJP Intensifies Campaign Efforts

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) units of Nagaon and Morigaon districts in Assam have intensified preparations for the upcoming Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election, with plans to organise around 1,800 small and courtyard meetings across the constituencies to connect with young voters.

According to a BJYM press release, the Nagaon District Yuva Morcha will organise around 1,000 meetings across the district, while the Morigaon District Yuva Morcha has planned nearly 800 meetings and gatherings as part of its outreach programme.

Dilip Kumar Sarma, State BJP Media Panellist and Media incharge and Coordinator for the Nagaon by-election, on Thursday said the Yuva Morcha has launched a campaign to connect the youth of the constituency with the Bharatiya Janata Party's ideology. He added that youth leaders from both districts have already started preparations for the campaign.

The Nagaon Lok Sabha by-election is scheduled to take place on October 6, 2026. (ANI)