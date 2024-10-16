Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indore Medical College building purified with 'Gangajal' by doctors after Halloween celebration [WATCH]

    In response to reports of a "Halloween party" allegedly held in its historic 150-year-old building, the Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College cleaned its premises with Ganga water. The college management clarified that they did not authorize the event. 

    Indore Medical College building purified with 'Gangajal' by doctors after Halloween celebration [WATCH] anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 9:53 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 9:53 AM IST

    The medical community in Indore purified Government Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College premises with Ganga water following reports of a "Halloween party" allegedly held in its historic 150-year-old building on Tuesday. The college management clarified that they did not authorize the event. Members of the Medical Teachers' Association (MTA) and doctors used Gangajal to purify the King Edward Medical School building, which was constructed in 1878 during British rule.

    "We learned that a Halloween party was recently held in this building. We have purified the building area by sprinkling Gangajal," said MTA President Rahul Rokde as quoted by PTI.

    College Dean Dr. Sanjay Dixit stated, "We had allowed representatives of a local organization, called Jain Social Group, to inspect the premises of King Edward Medical School. We didn't permit a Halloween party." He added that an investigation would be conducted.

    Witnesses stated that the walls of the building featured phrases taken from a horror comedy film, as well as various scary and offensive writings. Images circulating on social media showed the building designed to look haunted.

    According to Dr. Sumit Shukla, the Superintendent of Government Super Specialty Hospital and an alumnus of the medical college, they aim to renovate the building to maintain the rich history of Indore's medical community. Halloween is celebrated in various countries on October 31, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day.

