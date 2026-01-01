The NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of deaths from contaminated water in Indore, issuing a notice to the MP government. Meanwhile, CM Mohan Yadav has announced Rs 2 lakh financial aid to the families of the deceased and ordered strict action.

NHRC Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of Indore's contaminated water issue which led to several deaths in Bhagirathpura area. "Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water supply for several days, but no action was taken by the authorities," NHRC said in a statement.

The human rights body has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.

MP Government Responds to Crisis

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting over Indore's contaminated water issue on Thursday to review the situation and coordinate relief measures. Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Sanjay Dubey, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, District Collector Shivam Verma and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar were present in the meeting.

Financial Aid and Action Ordered

Madhya Pradesh CM has announced Rs 2 lakh financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment to all the affected people.

Earlier, Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. (ANI)