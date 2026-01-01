At least seven people have died and over 149 are hospitalised in Indore after consuming contaminated water. CM Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia and met patients, assuring a thorough probe. Officials have been suspended over negligence.

At least four people have died, and more than 149 have been hospitalised in Indore after consuming contaminated water, prompting the state administration to step up emergency measures.

Indore District Magistrate Shivam Verma said that treatment is being provided to all affected individuals as per the Chief Minister's directions. He said approximately 149 people are currently hospitalised, with their conditions being closely monitored. The District Magistrate said survey teams are conducting door-to-door checks to identify more affected persons and prevent further spread of illness. He added that nearly 2,700 houses had been surveyed till Tuesday, and the exercise is being extended to nearby areas as well. ANM and ASHA workers are also visiting households and distributing ORS packets to residents as a preventive measure.

Disciplinary Action and Investigation

In a strict disciplinary action, the administration has suspended the Assistant Engineer (AE) and Zonal Officer (ZO) responsible for water supply, and the concerned sub-engineer has been relieved of his duties. An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of contamination and ensure a safe drinking water supply to the affected areas.

CM Mohan Yadav Addresses Crisis

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that a thorough investigation would be conducted into the contaminated water incident at Indore's Bhagirathpura, and the government would not tolerate any negligence, especially in areas with water supply complaints.

MP CM Yadav on Wednesday met people undergoing treatment after falling ill due to alleged consumption of contaminated water in Indore.

Addressing the media here, Yadav said, "A problem with the drinking water supply came to light, resulting in a large number of people falling ill with vomiting and diarrhoea and being admitted to various hospitals. Upon becoming aware of the situation, immediate action was taken, and within two to three days, more than 40 thousand people were screened. Of these, 2,456 suspected cases were identified, and 212 were admitted to hospitals. 50 patients have recovered and been discharged, and 162 patients are still admitted."

"Today, I visited four-five hospitals and met all the patients undergoing treatment. Everyone's condition is stable, and proper treatment is being provided in the hospitals. Primarily, action has already been taken against the concerned official for negligence. We have stated that the government will not tolerate any negligence under any circumstances, especially in areas where there are complaints related to water supply. A thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent such incidents in the future," he further said.

Death Toll Rises; Govt Announces Aid

The death toll in the contaminated water incident has increased to seven so far. The Chief Minister announced financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected people.

Earlier, Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. Two officials have been suspended, while one has been dismissed from the service.