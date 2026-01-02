At least four people have died in Indore's Bhagirathpura due to a contaminated water crisis. An initial report confirms contamination, with over 200 patients admitted. Officials are monitoring the situation and providing free treatment to victims.

A Grieving Brother's Account

Amid chaos over the contaminated water crisis in Indore's Bhagirathpura that has claimed at least four lives, Anil Likhar, brother of a deceased labourer, recounted that his sibling fell ill shortly after returning home from work and kept vomiting. Speaking to ANI, Likhar recalled the final moments before his sibling, Arvind Likhar, lost his life, allegedly after consuming the polluted water, saying that the latter lost his life on the way to the hospital. "On Sunday, he returned to the house from work. He kept vomiting. On Wednesday, I went to my shop in the evening. I got a call that he is not well. We took him to the hospital. The doctor said that he had lost his life on the way," he shared.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Official Response and Patient Update

Meanwhile, Indore Collector Shivam Verma said the initial report suggests water contamination, while authorities continue to assess the situation on the ground. "The initial report indicates that the water is contaminated, but we are gathering more information. We have admitted 13 patients. Our survey team is going door-to-door to check for symptoms among people. We are distributing chlorine tablets everywhere," Verma said.

He added that the situation is being closely monitored. "Currently, a total of 201 patients are admitted, combining both private and government facilities, and a total of 71 people have been discharged. The number of patients has decreased, but we are keeping an eye on the situation, and whoever is found infected is being treated," he said.

Verma further stated that the state government has assured full support to the affected families. "As per the Chief Minister's instructions, free treatment will be provided to the victims, and if they have deposited any money, it will be refunded," he added.

State and National Bodies Intervene

NHRC Seeks Report

Earlier, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the incident, following reports of multiple deaths linked to contaminated water in the area. "Reportedly, the residents had been complaining about the supply of contaminated water supply for several days, but the authorities took no action," the NHRC said in a statement, seeking a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary within two weeks.

High-Level Review and Ministerial Assurance

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the situation and coordinate relief efforts. Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, Water Resources Minister Tulsiram Silawat, Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava, Divisional Commissioner Sudam Khade, District Collector Shivam Verma and Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dilip Kumar attended the meeting.

Addressing the media later, Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya said he had visited the affected locality and assured families of all necessary support. "I am just coming from Bhagirthpura, and patients are continuously arriving from there. From yesterday to the day before, 200 people were admitted. A total of 1,400 people were infected, out of which 200 were required to be hospitalised, and the rest of the people were given primary treatment. No patient is serious. Even patients in ICU wards are out of danger. We are focusing on ensuring that people get good treatment promptly," he said. (ANI)