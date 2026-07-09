The Solapur Division of Central Railway commissioned the Standard KAVACH System on the 149.476 km Solapur-Wadi section. This indigenous Automatic Train Protection system is a major boost to railway safety and operational excellence.

The Solapur Division of Central Railway has successfully commissioned the Standard KAVACH System on the Solapur-Wadi section, covering a route length of 149.476 kilometres, according to the release.

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This achievement marks the first-ever commissioning of the Standard KAVACH System in Solapur Division, in a major boost to railway safety and operational excellence.

What is the KAVACH System?

KAVACH is an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system under the Government of India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Designed to significantly enhance safety on the railway network, the system provides robust protection against head-on collisions and rear-end collisions, while also enabling Automatic SOS alerts from locomotives in the event of unusual stoppages within block sections, along with Manual SOS functionality by the loco pilot whenever required.

System Implementation and Validation

The Standard KAVACH system is a non-signalling-based KAVACH system. The system functions through continuous communication between KAVACH-equipped locomotives and railway infrastructure, supported by advanced RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification) based track identification technology, ensuring accurate train positioning and enhanced operational safety.

As part of the project, a total of 1,234 RFID tags were meticulously installed and programmed in accordance with the approved design throughout the Solapur-Wadi block sections.

Comprehensive validation and field trials were also conducted in compliance with RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation) standards, including rigorous testing of head-on collision prevention, rear-end collision prevention and SOS generation capabilities under various operating conditions. The successful completion of these stringent tests confirms the system's reliability and readiness for operational deployment.

A Milestone in Railway Safety

The commissioning work of this state-of-the-art safety system was successfully carried out by the Signal & Telecommunication Department, Project Unit, Solapur Division.

According to the release, the commissioning of the Standard KAVACH System on the Solapur-Wadi section represents another significant milestone in the railways' continuous efforts to strengthen its safety infrastructure. By leveraging advanced indigenous technology, the system will enhance operational reliability, improve train safety, and contribute to more efficient and dependable railway services for passengers and freight alike.

This achievement further reflects Solapur Division of Central Railway's unwavering commitment to modernisation, technological innovation, and the Government of India's vision of building a safer, smarter and self-reliant railway network under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. (ANI)