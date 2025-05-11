Shashi Tharoor acknowledged Indira Gandhi's historic 1971 leadership but emphasized that 2025 presents different realities. He supported peace with Pakistan, stating prolonged war isn't in India’s best interest despite recent tensions.

New Delhi: As the Congress party highlighted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s leadership during the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War to contrast it with the recent ceasefire with Pakistan, senior leader Shashi Tharoor urged caution, emphasising that the situations in 1971 and 2025 are fundamentally different.

In an interaction with ANI, Tharoor acknowledged the significance of India’s 1971 military victory, calling it a “great achievement” that fills him with pride. “Indira Gandhiji rewrote the map of the subcontinent,” he said. However, he emphasised that the geopolitical realities of 1971 and 2025 are different.

“The truth is that the circumstances of 1971 are not the circumstances of 2025. There are differences,” Tharoor said. He noted that while showcasing the legacy of past leaders is valid, the present situation demands a different approach. “We had reached a stage where the escalation [with Pakistan] was needlessly getting out of control. Peace is necessary for us,” he added.

Responding to the recent ceasefire pact announced by the Indian government, Tharoor supported the move, stating that India’s objective was to send a strong message to the terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives. “We wanted to teach terrorists a lesson. That lesson has been taught,” he said.

Tharoor underscored that peace should not come at the cost of justice. He insisted that efforts must continue to track down the terrorists responsible. “It may not happen overnight; it may take months or years, but we will have to do it. No one should be allowed to get away with killing innocent Indian civilians,” he stated.

However, he argued that prolonging the conflict with Pakistan would only put more lives at risk. “There was no reason to risk more lives, limbs and fortunes. We need to focus on the prosperity and well-being of the Indian people, on growth, development and progress,” he said.

Drawing a comparison with the 1971 war, Tharoor said that India then was fighting for a moral cause, to help liberate Bangladesh. Today’s situation, according to him, lacks a similarly defined objective. “Liberating Bangladesh is a clear objective. Just keeping on firing shells at Pakistan is not a clear objective. You see the difference,” he explained.

He concluded by reaffirming support for the ceasefire, stating that it aligns with India’s broader priorities. “This is not the biggest priority for India today. We must teach those who send terrorists across our borders a lesson, but we must not be dragged into a prolonged war without clear goals,” Tharoor said.