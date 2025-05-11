After Pakistan breached the understanding with India despite talks, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took a veiled jibe at the same and wrote on X that it is "his nature to turn away".

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took a poetic jab at Pakistan after it violated the understanding within hours of reaching a deal with India amid heightened tensions.

Posting on X, Tharoor shared the Hindi couplet, “Uski fitrat hai mukar jaane ki, uske vaade pe yakeen kaise karu,” which roughly translates to, "It is his nature to turn away. How can I trust his promise?)". Tharoor ended the post with the hashtag #ceasefireviolated.

Tharoor’s post came after Pakistani projectiles were spotted across the Line of Control (LoC) and other border districts, mere hours after both nations formally agreed to de-escalate military activity.

On the sidelines of an event after the ceasefire was announced, the Congress veteran had said that "peace was essential".

"I am very glad. India never wanted a long-term war but India wanted to teach terrorists a lesson, I believe that lesson has been taught," he said, referring to the "Operation Sindoor", which was launched on Wednesday to strike terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir following a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

India and Pakistan agreed to ceasefire effective 5 pm on Saturday after four days of intense military exchanges. However, India on Saturday evening said that Pakistan had violated the understanding and its armed forces responded appropriately.

‘Breach of Understanding by Pak’: India on ceasefire violation

After drones were sighted and intercepted in various locations in Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, and parts of Gujarat, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said Saturday evening that the Indian armed forces were responding to ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

"Over the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations," he told reporters around 11.20 pm.

He called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address the violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

"The armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations along the International Border as well as the Line of Control," Misri added.