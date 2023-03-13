Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing at Karachi after passenger dies mid-flight

    The Karachi Air Traffic Control was  contacted by the captain and relayed the information regarding a medical emergency. A death certificate has also been issued to the passenger. The flight was coming from Delhi and was bound for Doha, Qatar.

    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    A flight from Indigo Airlines on Monday (March 13) made an emergency landing at Karachi airport, Pakistan after a passenger died mid-flight. It is reportedly said that the crew of flight 6E-1736 decided to make an emergency landing after the passenger fell ill, however, he died before the aircraft could land.

    The deceased has been identified as Abdullah (60), a native of Nigeria.

    The Karachi Air Traffic Control was  contacted by the captain and relayed the information regarding a medical emergency. A death certificate has also been issued to the passenger. The flight was coming from Delhi and was bound for Doha, Qatar.

    In a statement, the IndiGo confirmed the death and said "Flight 6E-1736, operating from Delhi to Doha was diverted to Karachi due to a medical emergency on board. Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team. We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones. We’re currently making arrangements for transferring the other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities."

    In a similar incident, on February 20, a Delhi-bound Air India flight travelling from New York was diverted to London due to a medical emergency. In mid-January, a Madurai-Delhi IndiGo flight was diverted to the Indore airport following a medical emergency with a passenger mid-air.

