An IndiGo passenger's bag worth ₹8,000 was completely destroyed during a flight. The airline's offer of just ₹4,000 as compensation has sparked a huge debate on social media about how airlines handle luggage and their poor customer service.

We’ve all had that moment of panic at the baggage carousel, haven't we? Just hoping our bags arrive in one piece. But for one passenger, this common fear turned into a reality, and her story has now gone viral.

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A man named Ashutosh took to social media to share what happened to his sister on her IndiGo flight. It's a classic case of airline apathy that has got everyone talking.

₹8,000 Bag Destroyed, ₹4,000 Offered

Ashutosh posted photos of his sister's olive green Mokobara bag, which was completely wrecked during the journey. He mentioned that the bag cost around ₹8,000. When they complained, IndiGo offered just ₹4,000 in compensation. In his post, he wrote, "Consumer safety is a joke in this nation."

To back his claim, he shared a picture of the mangled bag and a copy of the letter from IndiGo offering the compensation. The post blew up online, getting nearly two lakh views within hours. This started a massive conversation about the safety of luggage during air travel.

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Netizens Are Not Happy

Many social media users pointed out that the lack of strong competition in the airline industry is leading to a drop in service quality. Several people called out IndiGo for what they see as a 'monopoly' attitude.

One user commented that the airline doesn't care about customer sentiment and is focused only on making money. Others shared their own bad experiences, saying this wasn't a one-off incident and that IndiGo is known for offering "insulting" settlements for such issues.

However, there was another side to the argument. Some people advised that passengers should always read the terms and conditions before flying. They pointed out that no airline in the world will refund the full value of a damaged or lost item.