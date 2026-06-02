A 17-year-old boy died after being shot in Delhi's Amar Colony over a seating dispute. The shooter, a minor, was apprehended and will be tried as an adult under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said. Two accomplices are also arrested.

Seating Dispute Turns Fatal; Arrests Made According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, the incident stemmed from a minor altercation that turned violent when a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) allegedly opened fire during the confrontation.Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said the accused was traced and apprehended through technical surveillance and local intelligence within 24 hours of the incident. "The person who opened fire is a minor, classified as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). According to our findings, the altercation began over seating arrangements; the dispute escalated to such an extent that the minor pulled out a pistol and fired two shots, one of which struck Sai in the head. Two other individuals, Yash and Jai, who were present at the scene, accompanying the minor, were also identified. The minor was arrested within 24 hours of the incident, and the remaining two individuals were subsequently arrested on the 30th," Indora said.He added that police have launched a manhunt for another accused involved in the case. "A police manhunt has been launched to apprehend another accused, and he is expected to be taken into custody soon. The vehicle involved, along with the original weapon used in the incident, has been seized by the police," the DCP said.Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said the 17-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries after being shot outside a restaurant in Amar Colony. Police said accused Yash Bidhuri, a resident of Tughlakabad, and Jai Kumar have been arrested in connection with the case, while the minor accused has been detained. Minor to be Tried as Adult Under New Law Indora further said that the Crime Branch is taking steps to ensure a strong prosecution in the case. "The Crime Branch is taking steps to ensure the matter is presented before the court in such a way that it leads to a proper conviction. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the minor would be treated as an adult. The necessary legal proceedings have already been initiated by the Delhi Police," he added. Police Deny Accused's Link to BJP MP The police also dismissed social media rumours claiming that Yash Bidhuri is related to BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri."There is a rumour that the arrested accused is the grandson of sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Arrested accused Yash is not a relative of Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, nor his grandson," Delhi Police said. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) A dispute over seating arrangements escalated into a shooting in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony, resulting in the death of a 17-year-old boy, with the minor accused set to face legal proceedings as an adult under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said on Tuesday.According to the Delhi Police Crime Branch, the incident stemmed from a minor altercation that turned violent when a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL) allegedly opened fire during the confrontation.Speaking to ANI, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Harsh Indora said the accused was traced and apprehended through technical surveillance and local intelligence within 24 hours of the incident. "The person who opened fire is a minor, classified as a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL). According to our findings, the altercation began over seating arrangements; the dispute escalated to such an extent that the minor pulled out a pistol and fired two shots, one of which struck Sai in the head. Two other individuals, Yash and Jai, who were present at the scene, accompanying the minor, were also identified. The minor was arrested within 24 hours of the incident, and the remaining two individuals were subsequently arrested on the 30th," Indora said.He added that police have launched a manhunt for another accused involved in the case. "A police manhunt has been launched to apprehend another accused, and he is expected to be taken into custody soon. The vehicle involved, along with the original weapon used in the incident, has been seized by the police," the DCP said.Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Monday said the 17-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries after being shot outside a restaurant in Amar Colony. Police said accused Yash Bidhuri, a resident of Tughlakabad, and Jai Kumar have been arrested in connection with the case, while the minor accused has been detained.Indora further said that the Crime Branch is taking steps to ensure a strong prosecution in the case. "The Crime Branch is taking steps to ensure the matter is presented before the court in such a way that it leads to a proper conviction. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the minor would be treated as an adult. The necessary legal proceedings have already been initiated by the Delhi Police," he added.The police also dismissed social media rumours claiming that Yash Bidhuri is related to BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri."There is a rumour that the arrested accused is the grandson of sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Arrested accused Yash is not a relative of Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, nor his grandson," Delhi Police said. (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source