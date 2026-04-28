IndiGo has resumed direct flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, marking the restoration of air connectivity with China. This move, along with Air China's resumed Beijing-Delhi service, comes amid warming bilateral ties between the two countries.

An IndiGo flight from Delhi successfully reached Guangzhou on Tuesday, marking the resumption of direct flight services between India and China by the airline. The arrival of the flight in China signifies the restoration of direct air connectivity between the two nations by the carrier.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following the resumption of these services, the Delhi-Guangzhou route is expected to facilitate easier travel for passengers. This development occurs amid warming bilateral relations between the two neighbours.

Air China Resumes Beijing-Delhi Flights

Parallel to IndiGo's expansion, Air China has resumed Beijing-Delhi flight services, providing a major boost to air connectivity. According to a report by the Global Times, the Air China service will run three times a week on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Economy class fares start from approximately USD 523 (3,570 yuan), with flights departing Beijing at 3:15 pm and arriving in Delhi at 8:20 pm local time.

Diplomatic Thaw Boosts Aviation Sector

The restoration of these key routes follows a notable improvement in bilateral ties since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Tianjin last year. This diplomatic thaw has paved the way for increased commercial engagement, particularly in the aviation sector.

China Eastern Reinstates Key Routes

Reflecting this momentum, China Eastern Airlines resumed its direct flight between Kunming and Kolkata last month. The carrier had earlier reinstated direct flights between New Delhi and Shanghai in November last year, marking a steady return to pre-pandemic connectivity levels.

Indian Airlines Bolster Connectivity

Similarly, Indian airlines have undertaken corresponding measures to meet rising demand. IndiGo resumed daily direct flights between Kolkata and Shanghai from 29 March, further strengthening the network. Prior to this, the airline had successfully reinstated the Kolkata-Guangzhou route and launched its new service on the Delhi-Guangzhou route. These milestones highlight the concerted efforts by both nations to revitalise air travel and economic cooperation. (ANI)