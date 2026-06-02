A Delhi court granted bail to CA Atul Gupta in a GST fraud case, citing the lengthy investigation ongoing since 2020. The judge ruled that no purpose would be served by keeping the accused in judicial custody despite the prosecution's concerns.

Karkardooma Court has recently granted bail to a Chartered Accountant (CA) in a GST fraud case, noting that the FIR was lodged in the year in 2020 and the investigation is still ongoing. CA Atul Gupta was arrested on May 12, 2026. Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Mohit Sharma granted bail to Atul Gupta after considering the facts and circumstances of the case, including that the investigation has been pending since 2020.

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Court's Reasoning for Bail

"Considering the fact that the investigation in the present case has been continuing from the year 2020, further custodial interrogation of the accused is not indicated by the IO as well as the custody period of the accused, this court is of the view that no purpose would be served by keeping the accused in Judicial custody (JC)," CJM Sharma said in the order of May 29. The court pointed out that if the investigation officer (IO) was not satisfied with the replies given by the accused in the investigation, that would not become a ground to keep the accused in JC.

"Accordingly, accused Atul Gupta is admitted to bail on his furnishing bail bond in the sum of Rs.25,000 with one surety in the like amount," CJM ordered on May 29.

Legal Arguments Presented

Advocate Amit Kumar, Counsel for the accused Atul Kumar, argued that the accused has been in judicial custody since May 12, 2026. Atul Guota is an 45 years old and has been practising as a CA since 2015. It was further argued that the incident was of 2015, the FIR was registered in 2020 and the accused had joined investigation since 2020. No recovery has been effected from the accused and he is not a beneficiary of any account.

On the other hand, the public prosecutor and the investigation officer have strongly opposed the bail plea, saying offences under consideration against the accused are very serious. The accused had not cooperated fairly during the investigation and had given misleading replies to the questions. Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) further submitted that the investigation was at a crucial stage and that further financial analysis, recovery of records, digital examination and identification of beneficiary firms and persons are still pending. He also said that the accused might tamper with the evidence and influence persons connected with his CA firm and related entities if released on bail. (ANI)