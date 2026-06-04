IndiGo is temporarily suspending flights to six international destinations, including Hong Kong and Shanghai, from July to Sept 2026. The airline cites soft demand and a challenging cost environment for the decision.

IndiGo Announces Temporary Suspension of International Routes

India's domestic airline IndiGo on Thursday announced that it is temporarily suspending operations to six international destinations as part of a strategic network optimisation plan. The airline, citing a traditionally softer demand for the upcoming quarter and an "incredibly challenging cost environment," stated that it is realigning its capacity to better match current market conditions.

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As per the official statement released by the airline, operations to Langkawi, Krabi, Ho Chi Minh, Hong Kong, and Shanghai will be suspended starting July 1, 2026, while flights to Siem Reap will be suspended effective July 3, 2026. This temporary suspension is slated to remain in effect until September 30, 2026.

However, as per the release, IndiGo noted that should the operating environment become more favourable, the airline stands prepared to reinstate these services earlier than scheduled, providing appropriate lead time.

Despite these adjustments, the airline emphasised that it has managed to retain the majority of its international footprint. According to the statement, IndiGo will continue to operate over 1,800 weekly international flights, ensuring it maintains network integrity across its remaining global destinations.

The release also mentioned that these measured changes reflect the airline's proactive approach to managing capacity responsibly while minimising inconvenience to passengers. The airline stated that it will continue to monitor the situation closely, given the elevated operating costs and continued airspace restrictions. IndiGo confirmed it will be proactively informing all affected customers and has encouraged passengers to check the latest flight information before planning their journeys. Bookings for all impacted services are scheduled to resume starting October 1, 2026.

Government Intervenes to Stabilise ATF Prices

Meanwhile, the fixed Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) pricing mechanism introduced under the Centre's newly announced ATF Price Stabilisation Fund will result in a uniform selling price of about Rs 115 per litre in Delhi for both domestic and international airline operations.

Addressing an inter-ministerial briefing on the ongoing West Asia situation, Rohit Raj, Director in the Ministry of Civil Aviation, explained today how the government arrived at the new ATF pricing structure after replacing the earlier capped-price mechanism.

The clarification comes a day after the Union Cabinet approved a one-time budgetary support of up to Rs 10,000 crore for Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to stabilise ATF prices amid sharp fuel price volatility triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict. Announcing the decision on Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government had approved "one-time budgetary support not exceeding Rs 10,000 crore" to enable OMCs to provide ATF price stabilisation support to scheduled Indian airlines for both domestic and international operations.

According to the government, international ATF prices rose from Rs 60.50 per litre in March 2026 to Rs 142 per litre in May 2026 due to the crisis. ATF accounts for nearly 40 per cent of airline operating costs and can rise to as much as 60 per cent during periods of extreme fuel price volatility. (ANI)