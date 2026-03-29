IndiGo announces a major expansion from Navi Mumbai International Airport, introducing over 30 new routes to cities like Ayodhya and Srinagar. The airline will operate over 400 weekly departures and has also launched new flights to Bhavnagar.

IndiGo Announces Major Expansion from Navi Mumbai Airport

IndiGo is adding over 30 new routes from the Navi Mumbai International Airport between March 29 and April 23, connecting the airport to cities like Agra, Ayodhya, Bagdogra, Belgaum, Chandigarh, Diu, Kannur, Kolkata, Patna, Rajkot, Srinagar, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, and many more. According to a press release issued by the airline, post the addition of these flights, IndiGo will be operating over 400 weekly departures from Navi Mumbai, offering convenient travel options to customers and enhanced regional connectivity to and from different parts of the country.

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Strengthening Connectivity in Gujarat

Starting Saturday, the airline also commenced twice-daily direct flights between Bhavnagar and Navi Mumbai, further strengthening connectivity in Gujarat. The flights on this route are operated using IndiGo's ATR aircraft, offering customers a convenient and reliable travel option between the two cities, the release added.

Earlier this month, IndiGo also launched direct flights to Jamnagar starting from April 23, 2026. With these additions, IndiGo will operate to six cities in Gujarat -- Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar -- with over 1,400 weekly flights to and from the state, the press release said.

"Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via the official website or through the mobile app, " the release said. (ANI)