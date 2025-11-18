IndiGo has launched its first long-haul service from Delhi with a new 5x weekly direct flight to Manchester. The route uses a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and follows the successful Mumbai-Manchester service launched earlier this year.

IndiGo Launches Direct Flights Between Delhi and Manchester

IndiGo has commenced direct flights between Delhi and Manchester on November 15, following the successful launch of its first-ever long-haul service connecting Mumbai and Manchester earlier this year, a press release from the airline said.

The 5x weekly flights on this route are operated using IndiGo's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft taken on damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways. The aircraft features a two-class cabin configuration comprising 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 Economy Class seats, ensuring comfort and convenience for long-haul travel.

According to the press release, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) serves as one of India's leading global gateways, and this new service marks the start of IndiGo's long-haul services from this airport. Manchester Airport, the UK's leading international hub outside London, acts as the primary gateway to Northern England, offering seamless connectivity to cities such as Leeds, Liverpool, and Newcastle.

By connecting these two airports, IndiGo is not only strengthening connectivity between India and the UK but also contributing towards the growth in trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries.

IndiGo's flight number 6E0033 operates from Delhi to Manchester on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, every week, while flight number 6E0034 operates from Manchester to Delhi on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday every week.

Manchester Airport's X account wrote, "IndiGo's new route has officially touched down in Manchester, connecting the North to Delhi. On Saturday, we welcomed the inaugural flight, direct between Manchester and Delhi. Passengers and crew enjoyed pre-flight celebrations and complimentary treats before boarding the flight. Fly with IndiGo to Delhi from Manchester five times weekly."

Expansion to Navi Mumbai International Airport Announced

Earlier, on November 15, IndiGo announced the launch of flight operations from the newly opened Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), commencing on December 25. IndiGo will connect the future-ready airport to ten cities across India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin, and Mangalore. The airline plans to expand its operations progressively, at NMIA, by adding direct routes to more destinations in due course.

Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), as the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is designed to complement Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and cater to the growing demand for air travel from India's financial capital. (ANI)