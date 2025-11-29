A major fire broke out at a tyre shop in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district early Saturday. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and doused the flames. Officials confirmed no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

A pre-dawn fire broke out at the Sunrise World Tyre Shop in Raghavendra Colony of Medchal-Malkajgiri district in Telangana on Saturday, prompting a swift response from fire and police personnel. The incident occurred around 3:55 a.m. on Suchitra Road, officials said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control before it could spread to surrounding establishments. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire official confirms no casualties

Confirming the details, a fire official from Medchal-Malkajgiri district said, "Today, early morning around 3:55 a.m., we received a fire call stating that a fire broke out at Sunrise World Tyre Shop in Raghavendra Colony on Suchitra Road in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Four fire vehicles reached the spot, controlled the fire, and no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined."

Investigation underway

Authorities are now investigating the source of the fire, while the extent of property damage is being assessed. Further details are awaited.