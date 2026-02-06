In December 2025, IndiGo faced major disruptions that stranded 1.62 million domestic passengers due to flight cancellations and delays during peak travel, driven by crew scheduling issues, software gaps, and airport congestion.

In December 2025, India’s largest domestic airline, IndiGo, faced a major operational disruption that left 16.2 lakh (1.62 million) domestic flyers stranded across the country, according to traffic data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The figure included 9.8 lakh passengers whose flights were outright cancelled and 6.4 lakh delayed by more than two hours, underscoring the scale of the crisis that unfolded at major airports including Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad.

The disruptions emerged during one of the peak travel periods of the year, compounding frustration among travellers already booked for year-end holidays and business trips. Massive cancellations and delays triggered a surge in passenger complaints and increased facilitation costs for airlines, with IndiGo reportedly spending over ₹22.7 crore on refunds and alternate arrangements.

A broader aviation traffic report also showed a decline in overall domestic passenger numbers for the month, reflecting IndiGo’s dominant market position and the impact of its operational troubles on the sector as a whole.

Industry sources and regulators have pointed to multiple contributing factors, including crew scheduling challenges under new DGCA flight duty time limitations, software and planning weaknesses, and seasonal congestion, which together reduced the airline’s ability to absorb disruptions.

In response, the DGCA has taken regulatory action — including fines and directives for systemic operational improvements — and IndiGo has pledged to strengthen its crew roster and planning systems to prevent a recurrence.

Overall, the December disruption highlighted significant stress points within India’s aviation infrastructure, prompting calls for better regulatory oversight, more resilient operational planning, and enhanced passenger rights protections.