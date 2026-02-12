Opposition MPs staged a protest in Parliament against the India-US interim trade deal, branding it a 'trap'. The protest also showed support for the Bharat Bandh called by trade unions against various central government policies.

Opposition Protests 'Trap Deal' Amidst Bharat Bandh

Opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest against the India-US interim trade deal at the Makar Dwar of Parliament in the national capital. Opposing the trade deal between India and the US, opposition MPs called it a "trap deal" and held placards. The opposition also protested in favour of the Bharat Bandh called by trade unions to oppose various central policies.

Workers and farmers across India participated in a nationwide strike called today to protest central government policies, including labour codes, trade agreements, privatisation, and other measures perceived as anti-worker and anti-farmer.

Parliamentary Tussle Intensifies Over Deal

This comes amidst the ongoing tussle between the government and the opposition over the India-US interim trade in the current budget session Yesterday Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while hitting out at the Centre over the India-US interim trade, said the Government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.

Adjournment Motion Seeks Government Statement

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manish Tewari today moved an adjournment motion in the Lower House of Parliament to discuss "important topics", including the India-US interim trade deal and the joint statement.

As per the adjournment motion, Tewari has demanded an immediate statement from the government on the matter, alleging that the India-US joint statement on the interim trade deal includes commitments regarding Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions. He said that such steps would raise questions on India's energy security, farmers' interests, and strategic autonomy.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- I move that this House do suspend Question Hour, Zero Hour and all other listed business of the day to take up the serious concerns emanating from the USA-India Joint Statement on the Interim Trade Agreement and the recent Executive Order of the White House," Manish Tewari said.

"Alleging that commitments relating to Russian oil purchases and agriculture-related concessions may have been made. Such steps raise questions on India's energy security, farmer interests, and strategic autonomy. I therefore urge the Government to make an immediate statement and allow a full discussion in the Parliament," he added. (ANI)