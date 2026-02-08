Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat slammed the India-US interim trade agreement as 'highly imbalanced'. In response, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defended the deal, stating it protects farmers and no key crops will be imported.

Congress Criticises 'Unilateral' Deal

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Sunday criticised the government over the framework of the India-US interim trade agreement, calling it "highly imbalanced" and a "unilateral deal". The framework for the trade agreement with the United States reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Bhagat said, "PM Modi did not trust him (Shivraj Singh Chouhan). That is why he brought him to the centre from Madhya Pradesh... The tariff imposed is highly imbalanced... This is a unilateral deal... We should learn from Canada."

Government Defends Agreement, Assures Farmer Protection

His remark came after Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the framework for the trade agreement with the United States will not harm Indian farmers and that the US has, in fact, reduced tariffs on several Indian farm exports to zero. He said that Indian farmers' interests have been fully protected in the trade deal with the US, adding that no key crops, fruits, dairy products or spices have been opened to American imports.

Addressing a press conference in Bhopal, Chouhan said, "PM Modi said that he will not let the country bow down and will not allow any harm to the interests of the farmers. This trade deal has taken both of these into account... If we look at agriculture and agricultural products, no product has been included to harm Indian farmers. All such products have been excluded from the trade deal."

"There is no tariff concession on products like soybeans, corn, rice, wheat, sugar, grains, poultry, dairy, bananas, strawberries, cherries, sour fruits, green peas, Kabuli chana, moong, tilhan, ethanol, tobacco... No door has been opened to America for our main crops, fruits, and dairy production... No liquid, powder, cream, yoghurt, buttermilk, butter, ghee, butter oil, paneer, or cheese will be imported to India... Our spices are safe. Many agricultural products from India will be exported to the US at zero duty. But American agricultural products have not been given this exemption in the Indian market," he said. (ANI)