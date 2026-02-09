DMK MP TR Baalu raised concerns in Lok Sabha about the India-US trade deal's impact on farmers due to zero tariffs. Union Minister Piyush Goyal countered, stating farmer interests are protected and clarified the apple import policy.

DMK Raises Concerns Over US Trade Deal

DMK MP TR Baalu moved an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeking a discussion on the framework of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) between India and the United States. Submitting the notice, the DMK MP raised concerns about zero tariffs on certain agricultural products imported into India from the US.

"The reported draft Tariff and Trade agreement unilaterally announced by the USA is bound to open the floodgates of imports of Agricultural products into India. This will be disastrous for our farmers and farm sector," he wrote. This comes as the framework for the trade deal states that India will eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products.

Centre Defends Trade Framework

However, the Centre has maintained that the interests of agriculture and other sensitive sectors have been safeguarded while drafting the framework for the deal.

Goyal Clarifies Stance on Apple Imports

Addressing the concern over the import of apples from the US, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal clarified that the Centre has not "opened up" the market for US apples under the interim trade pact, but instead has given them a "quota" that is less than current apple imports, while fully protecting domestic apple growers.

Goyal stated that India has not opened its market to agricultural products that remain in surplus in the country. However, he said apples were not produced in surplus, noting that India produces 20-21 lakh tonnes of apples while demand is over 25-26 lakh tonnes. "We are not surplus in apples. The demand for apples is more than 25-26 lakh tons. We produce about 20-21 lakh tons. As we speak, we import 5.5 lakh tons of apples every year. And a large quantity of that comes from the United States of America. We have not opened up apples. We have given them a quota on apples, which we will procure from there. That is less than the Current imports of apples from the USA," Goyal said in an interview with ANI.

The Union Minister assured that apple farmers in India will receive protection from import regulations that prevent cheap apples from flooding the market.

Meanwhile, the Parliament is scheduled to kickstart the discussion on Union Budget 2026-27, which was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1. (ANI)