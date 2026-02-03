Aaditya Thackeray slammed the Centre over the India-US trade deal, calling the government weak on protecting India's sovereignty and national interest. He demanded an open press conference for clarity on the deal, which reduces tariffs on Indian goods.

Thackeray Criticises Centre's Stance

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday criticised the Centre over the India-US trade deal, saying it claims to be strong on democracy but is weak when it comes to protecting India's sovereignty and national interest. He asked the Union government to clearly explain the trade deal and answer questions from the media in an open press conference.

The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi. In a post on X, Thackeray wrote, "The BJP's Union Government of India: Strong on and against democracy, the democratic opposition, free speech, free press, environmental activism, and common sense. Weak on protecting India's sovereignty, negotiating trade deals, diplomatically navigating geopolitics and national interest." The BJP’s Union Government of India: 🚨 Strong on and against democracy, the democratic opposition, free speech, free press, environmental activism, and common sense. 🚨 ‼️ Weak on protecting India’s sovereignty, negotiating trade deals, diplomatically navigating geopolitics… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 3, 2026

"The government needs to answer and bring clarity on the deal! Do a press conference and take real questions, not curated ones," the post read.

Government to Address Parliament

Meanwhile, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will address the Parliament over the India-United States trade deal, which reduces the tariffs on goods exported from India to 18 per cent. This comes after Opposition MPs demanded details of the deal, raising concerns about the agriculture sector and the purchase of oil from Russia.

Earlier, amid sloganeering from the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda assured that the central government will issue a suo motu statement, sharing the details of the deal and is also ready to hold a discussion in the house. "Late last night, the US President tweeted on tariffs and referred to PM Modi as a true friend. After this, the PM tweeted, thanking the US President and on trade. The government will issue a suo motu statement on this trade deal and also hold a discussion on it," Nadda said in Rajya Sabha. (ANI)