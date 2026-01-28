President Droupadi Murmu told Parliament that India's response to all attacks will be strong and decisive. She highlighted Operation Sindoor, the strategy on the Indus Water Treaty, and significant gains made against Maoist extremism.

President Droupadi Murmu placed strong emphasis on national security and India's decisive response to terrorism while addressing Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27 on Wednesday, stating, "response to all attacks on India will be strong and decisive."

Addressing members of both Houses at the Lok Sabha Chamber, the President said India has demonstrated that strength, when guided by wisdom and responsibility, can effectively safeguard national interests. Quoting the teachings of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur, she said, "Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji taught us 'bhay kahun ko deit nehn nehn bhay manat aan'. It means we should neither scare someone nor be scared of someone. With this fearless mind and spirit, we can ensure the country's security. India has proven that strength can be used responsibly and with wisdom."

Decisive Response to Terrorism

Referring to Operation Sindoor, President Murmu said the world witnessed the valour and operational capability of the Indian armed forces. "Through Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the valour of the Indian armed forces. With its own resources, our country destroyed terror hotbeds. My Government gave strong message that the response to all attacks on India will be strong and decisive," she said.

The President also said that keeping the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance wa part of India's broader strategy to combat terrorism, signaling that all instruments of national power would be used to protect the country's security. She added that further strengthening of the security architecture is underway through initiatives such as Mission Sudarshan Chakra.

Gains in Internal Security

On internal security, President Murmu highlighted significant gains against Maoist extremism. She said that where Maoist terror once affected 126 districts, it is now limited to just eight districts, with only three seriously affected. Around 2,000 people associated with Maoist groups surrendered in the past year, she noted, restoring peace and normalcy to lakhs of citizens. "The day is not far when Maoist terror will be completely eliminated from our country," she said.

Linking Security with Social and Economic Strength

While focusing on security, the President also linked national strength to social empowerment. She highlighted the role of women in nation-building, citing the recent passing out of the first batch of women cadets from the National Defence Academy as a milestone that reinforces the primacy of 'Naari shakti' in India's development journey.

President Murmu further stressed that a secure nation must also be economically self-reliant. Recalling Rabindranath Tagore's vision, she said the government is taking continuous and concrete steps towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat, with Make in India products reaching global markets.

The Budget Session of Parliament of India will continue till April 2, with national security, economic growth, and inclusive development expected to dominate discussions. (ANI)