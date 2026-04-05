Union Minister JP Nadda highlighted India's healthcare achievements in Thiruvananthapuram, citing a 42-point drop in maternal mortality, 73% fall in infant mortality, and a 21% decline in TB incidence, all surpassing global averages.

Union Minister JP Nadda on Sunday participated in the Health Outreach program held in Thiruvananthapuram. Sharing his views on X, he wrote, "India is on a remarkable healthcare journey! Maternal mortality has fallen by 42 points, infant mortality by 73%, and TB incidence has dropped 21%--surpassing the global average. The National Health Mission is transforming lives, creating a healthier, stronger future for every citizen."

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Significant Decline in Mortality Rates and Disease Elimination

While addressing the outreach programme, he openly spoke about the decline in the maternal mortality rate, infant mortality rate, and TB elimination. "If I talk about the National Health Mission, I would like to share with you that the institutional delivery has increased from 79% to 89%. If I talk about the decline in the maternal mortality ratio (MMR), the decline is 42 points, and according and it's not my report, according to the UN report, the neonatal mortality rate declined by 70%. It has declined by 70%. The under-five mortality rate has declined by 79%. The infant mortality rate has declined by 73%. And if I talk about disease elimination, you'll be happy to know that we are a polio-free country, we are a neonatal maternal tetanus-free country, trachoma is no longer a public concern now, and next year, the coming year, we will be free from Kala-azar," said Nadda.

Progress in Malaria Control

He further stated that, "According to the World Health Organisation's World Malaria Report, we have one-sixth of the world's population, and only 0.7% of global cases of malaria are reported in India. 0.7%. The decline in cases is 80%, and the decline in deaths is approximately 78% that we have to understand."

India Outpaces Global Average in TB Reduction

He also talked about TB and malaria, citing the decrease in tuberculosis and reduction in TB mortality. "If I talk about malaria, if I talk about it and if I talk about TB elimination, the World Health Organisation. It's not my report; it's the World Health Organisation's report that the decrease in the incidence of tuberculosis in India is 21%. The reduction in TB mortality is 25%, the treatment coverage is 92%, and the global treatment coverage is 78%. Now, as far as the decrease in the decline in the incidence rate is concerned, when we are on 21%, the global decline is only 12%. So we are taking the lead that we have to understand. And if I talk about the innovative diagnostic treatment successes, India is 90%, and the global rate is 88%," he stated.

'TB-Mukt Bharat' Campaign Initiatives

He asserted that we have launched a TB-mukt Bharat campaign for 90 days, and 1,58,000 villages and urban wards have been identified as the high-focus areas where the vulnerable population is, and we are screening. "I will share with you when I come back after the results and meet you all, as we have been able to successfully screen up to 80% in these areas, 1,58,000 urban villages and wards that we are going to do," he added.

(ANI)