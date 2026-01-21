India's economic growth under PM Modi is a central theme at Davos, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighting tech-driven inclusive development. Meanwhile, the US is set to host a Critical Minerals Ministerial to secure supply chains.

India's Economic Progress Shines at Davos

The progress of the Indian economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become a top subject of debate among world leaders in Switzerland. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday (Indian Standard Time) shared that the Indian team is present at all major meetings to explain how the country is combining modern technology with fair growth for all citizens.

Regarding the focus of international forums, the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Today, the Indian delegation is actively participating in Davos 2026 and all major events here. I am joined by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis. India's presence is being strongly felt here, as discussions on the country's development and economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi are taking centre stage. The leadership role India is playing in technology, and its focus on inclusive growth, are key topics of conversation across all forums."

US to Host Critical Minerals Ministerial

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the US Department of State stated that the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial, to be held on February 4 by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, will bring together partners from across the globe to strengthen cooperation on critical mineral supply chains. Announcing the development in a post on X, the State Department said the ministerial will focus on enhancing international collaboration to secure reliable, resilient critical mineral supply chains, which are essential to the US's economic and national security, technological leadership, and energy transition.

"On February 4, Secretary Rubio will welcome partners from across the globe to the State Department for the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial. Strengthening critical mineral supply chains with our international partners is vital to America's economic and national security, technological leadership, and a resilient energy future," the State Department stated in its post.

India was represented by Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, at the Davos summit. Senior US officials, including US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Export-Import Bank President and Chairman John Jovanovic, also participated, along with private-sector representatives. During the discussions, participants expressed a strong and shared resolve to urgently address weaknesses in critical mineral supply chains, which have become increasingly concentrated and vulnerable to disruption and manipulation. The United States outlined actions and investments already undertaken, as well as planned measures to build resilient, secure, and diversified supply chains for critical minerals.